Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.05. 466,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,779,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Clarivate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Clarivate by 33.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Clarivate by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Clarivate by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

