CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $40.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

CNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $1,022,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,307.62. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,692,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 244,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,685.07. This represents a 14.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,600 shares of company stock worth $5,372,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.11%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

