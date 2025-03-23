Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

