Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 125,859 Shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGDL – Free Report) by 1,325.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,859 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

NYSEARCA FGDL opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

The Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund provides the price movement of gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars that meet London Bullion Market Associations responsible gold guidance. FGDL was launched on Jun 30, 2022 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

