Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Dover by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 648,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,417,000 after buying an additional 192,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $30,741,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $28,718,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Dover by 313.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,930 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $179.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.60 and a 200-day moving average of $193.50. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $168.20 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

