Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,096 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VAW stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.39 and a 200-day moving average of $200.86. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.