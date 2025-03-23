Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 117,069 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 116.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,069 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

