Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 12,857 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS SHYD opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

