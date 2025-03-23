Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,479 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,305.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $85.09 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $93.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

