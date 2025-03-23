Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,167 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $130.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $117.86 and a twelve month high of $144.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average is $136.02.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

