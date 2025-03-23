Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 68,103 Shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA INCM opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $534.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.40. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

