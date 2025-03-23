Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 789 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $55.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

