Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 202,220 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 202,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOCT. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,629,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000.

Shares of AOCT stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.04. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

