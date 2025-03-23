Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of TG Therapeutics worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 562.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TGTX opened at $42.99 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.86 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.67 million. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $285,899.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,611 shares in the company, valued at $18,847,231.83. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

