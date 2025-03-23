Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.44% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSHQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of XSHQ stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $432.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $48.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.1498 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.