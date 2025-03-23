Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 235,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,761,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

