Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 110,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,214,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 446,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 29,064 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KORP opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $48.57.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

