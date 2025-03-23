Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

