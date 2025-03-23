Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX opened at $56.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.