Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.23% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Arrowroot Family Office LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAXF opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

