Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.39 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,825.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.09.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $404.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.20 and its 200-day moving average is $401.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $306.45 and a one year high of $445.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

