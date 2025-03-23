Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,691,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,438,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,067,000. Fox Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fox Financial Inc now owns 278,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 68,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,711,000.

Shares of SMLF opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

