Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMAR. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $50.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $183.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

