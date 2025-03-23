Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 158,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 389,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.9 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

