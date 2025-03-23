Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.43% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

QQQE opened at $88.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $81.45 and a 1 year high of $97.98.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.