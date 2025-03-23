Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 422.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 101,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FDHY opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $49.79.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.