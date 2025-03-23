Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Roblox by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 33,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $1,945,347.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,130.15. This trade represents a 13.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $382,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,320. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 950,466 shares of company stock valued at $61,646,297 in the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

