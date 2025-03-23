Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 17.64% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Price Performance

BALI stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Increases Dividend

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2059 dividend. This is a boost from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

