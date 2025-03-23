Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 11,619 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.50.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.