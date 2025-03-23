Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 12,889 Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 7.50% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,490,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of QPFF stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. American Century Quality Preferred ETF has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $39.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from American Century Quality Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

