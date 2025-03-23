Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 30,422 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4,576.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

