Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Powell Industries worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $7,225,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $10,760,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWL. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of POWL opened at $184.22 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $364.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.85 and a 200 day moving average of $234.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.12%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

