Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,463 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 7.00% of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $137,000. MFA Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

FFSM stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $749.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

