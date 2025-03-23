Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.26% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBH opened at $161.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.12. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $151.35 and a 12 month high of $183.64. The stock has a market cap of $395.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.85.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

