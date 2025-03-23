Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GEM stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

