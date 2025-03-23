Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 497.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $48.25 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

