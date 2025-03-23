Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 98 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $309.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.37. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

