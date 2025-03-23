Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

VOX stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $122.73 and a 12 month high of $169.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day moving average is $153.87.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

