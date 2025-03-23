Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $218.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.39. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.