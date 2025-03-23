Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 20,026 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

HBIO opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

