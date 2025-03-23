Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,547 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $633.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMBC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Douglas Bagby sold 7,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $413,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,680. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

