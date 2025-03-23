Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 3,753 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NL. Barclays PLC increased its position in NL Industries by 311.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NL Industries by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NL Industries by 112.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1,454.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NL Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

NL Industries Price Performance

NYSE:NL opened at $7.72 on Friday. NL Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $377.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.56.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. NL Industries had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter.

NL Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NL Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In other NL Industries news, Director Kevin B. Kramer purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,616.50. This trade represents a 228.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

