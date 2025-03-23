Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 26,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBCP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

Home Bancorp stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

