Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,892 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.15.

JAKKS Pacific Announces Dividend

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.83). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $130.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

JAKKS Pacific Profile



JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

