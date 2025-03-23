Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $569,000 Stock Position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 77.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

NACCO Industries stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

NACCO Industries Profile

(Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

Further Reading

