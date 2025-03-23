Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in Brightcove by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 507,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 37,584 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.45 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of BCOV opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

About Brightcove

(Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.