Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 106.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,224 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 49,535 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 87.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 324,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on XERS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 7.0 %

XERS opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $894.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.32. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xeris Biopharma

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,559.30. The trade was a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

