Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $597,000 in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,488 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 134,029 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.75.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

View Our Latest Report on First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.