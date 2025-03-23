Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,195 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 272.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 223.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 136,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 275.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 170,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at $23.65 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a market cap of $461.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 83.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCSI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

