Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 5,508 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,476 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.49. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.